A former Citi FM/Citi TV journalist has shared photos of two adorable girls dressed as a nurse and a surgeon for career day

The little princesses beamed with smiles for the camera as they posed in their uniforms to fit the occasion

Some followers of the media personality hoped that the girls will take interest in the fields when they grow up

A former Citi FM/Citi TV journalist, Philip Ashon, has shared adorable photos of two cute girls who dressed as a nurse and a surgeon for career day.

The media personality uploaded the images of the girls with a message, saying:

''It’s #CareerDay and I got a surgeon and a nurse in my home! If you need an injection, let me know''.

He shared another post saying he was at the Trinity School in Dansoman in Accra to speak to students.

''I have never been this tense talking to people before. Speaking to young children at Trinity School in Dansoman about my career was humbling.

''Everything I said I had to think carefully about. Life decisions were being made while I spoke. #CareerDay,'' he said.

The photos impressed many hearts on Twitter where Philip posted them.

See the tweet below:

How people reacted to the adorable photos

@jenthawriter posted:

Cute. You didn't bring them.

@pkhayford shared:

Nice one, bro.

@NanaKwaaasi said:

Nice, let's just hope it doesn't die off while they grow. Interest changes from time to time.

@abrahamkaddae shared:

Beautiful!

