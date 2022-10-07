Beautiful Black Girl Confidently Shows Off Her Thick Natural Hair, Video Melts Hearts: "Who is Her Stylist?"
- A video showing a beautiful Black girl who has embraced her natural hair and unique look has warmed hearts
- The child, only identified as P, served her audience with her adorable look in the clip that has raked more than 150,000 views
- While some Facebook users observed that the girl is beautiful, others gushed over her smooth Black hair
A video dedicated to a beautiful Black girl who has embraced her natural hair and unique look has melted the hearts of many social media users.
In a video spotted by Legit.ng on EmilyCottonTop, the girl only identified as P flexed her grit as she showed off her natural hair.
P was captured beaming as she served her audience her adorable look in the clip that has raked more than 150,000 views.
''Y’all lil miss cutie has another video I just love her joy!'' the caption read.
The clip had more than 8, 000 likes and over 500 comments at the time of this publication.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:
Netizens adore girl's lovely hair
Shawana Lewers posted:
"How we've been reacting to silk presses since the 50s hunni! "
Alisa Jamerson commented:
"Her joy is wonderful! I hope she feels the same way about her natural hair too!"
Layla Reelz said:
"I told ya! That’s-that Bounce Back. Her reaction is just like my granddaughters when she gets her hair done. I love it."
DenRia Bradford shared:
"Just seeing how happy and excited she is makes me so happy for her."
Black lady flaunts her extremely long natural hair
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown off her extremely long natural hair.
In a video shared via her TikTok account, the lady was seen treating her hair with a product which she referred to as 'secret' product to long hair.
This was after several people begged her to make a video of herself treating her hair with the products she uses.
After stretching her hair and combing it, she poured the oil on it and massaged it into her hair. She shared the Video via her TikTok handle @ramatoulayd.
Source: YEN.com.gh