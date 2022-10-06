A stunning mother-daughter duo had social media users gushing over their flawless beauty and dance moves

TikTok user @ladypru is a mother-daughter account where the spicy amapiano dance clip was posted

People could not believe the woman is a mom of such an older child, they both are gorgeous and could groove

There is nothing like two flawless beauties to make a lit dance video that is enticing. A gorgeous mother and daughter showed their skills while wowing SA with their beauty.

TikTok user @ladypru dropped a clip that puzzled people over how they can be mother and daughter. Image: TikTok / @ladypru

Dance challenges bring people together, and the public loves seeing family challenges. Just like this gorgeous pair, mother-daughter clips always grab people’s attention.

TikTok user @ladypru, a mother-daughter account, shared a clip of them dancing to a fire amapiano track. While they can both groove, their flawless beauty will have you staring.

The people of Mzansi marvel over the gorgeous mother and daughter

There is no denying that God was not shy when throwing in the good looks in this family. The beautiful mother and daughter had people screaming in the comment section. Some could not believe that the one woman was a mom, she is aging exceptionally well.

Take a look at a few of the kind comments:

@Palebery_Rose said:

‘You go mom you even look younger than your daughter ”

@noxynazo said:

“Yes, mommy show these babies ”

@Boikanyo Kabelo said:

“Mama is giving more energy ”

@Girlsrock said:

“Mother is really really a great at the dance ”

@Sinokuhle Manyoni said:

“Both mom you look very young”

@Qalisa MaXaba Jokoze said:

“Mom for me, you look younger than your daughter love it ”

@Sonnyboy Vilakazi said:

"i like u Doughter an mother i really rock my world "

Mother and daughter danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young-looking mother amazed many people online when she did her dance video with her young daughter.

Many people who watched their clip said they thought both of them are twins. Dressed in black outfits, the two showed moves.

Their hairstyle is also almost the same. Despite the video description showing that they are not sisters, many people still found it hard to tell them apart.

