An incredibly tall man energetically busted some peculiar dance moves that left South Africans wheezing at how weird it was.

An incredibly tall man busted out some energetic moves on the dance floor that made peeps burst out with laughter. Images: @Callmethaboo2nd/ Twitter

The rib-tickling clip was uploaded by @Callmethaboo2nd in a Twitter post that inspired Mzansi's netizens to bring out their top-tier humour. The caption itself is witty and hilarious, alluding to the crazy movement:

"Indoda must be tall, dark and handsome. Tall dark and handsome:"

What lies ahead when the play button is hit on the video is chaotic energy from a dancer, which is quite rare. He starts by warming himself up first until he lifts his pants and begins thrashing his body around this way and that.

South Africans tend to have quite a lively sense of rhythm, but this takes it to another level. Peeps across the country found the clip utterly hilarious and shared jokes. See the responses below:

@ViruzzM said:

"After so much effort as an entertainer bavele bak’phakele i-rice ne beetroot."

@DocterMahlangu commented:

"Guy is promoting his own moves "

@unclescrooch posted:

@marvin_H96 mentioned:

"Why do I see a gumtree being swaved by the wind?"

@Nkomo_88 shared:

" He can see what's going to happen tomorrow."

@Given_47 posted:

@p3etite said:

"Indonda is busy dancing for a Plat of food at the wedding "

@Ten_Biee mentioned:

"It's like he's gonna break "

@RealCornn commented:

"I thought he was gonna break at some point."

