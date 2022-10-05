A sassy little girl's reaction on her first day at daycare left the internet in stitches because of the obvious side-eye

The video resonated with how the small lady responded, showing that she was surprised at how the kids were behaving

The calm feedback touched netizens worldwide, inspiring a flurry of hilarious jokes and statements that anyone would appreciate

A little girl's reaction on her first day at daycare has sent the internet howling and appreciating the sassy attitude she displayed.

People said that she's concerned about the babies crying. Images: @ABC7/ Twitter

She was unimpressed

The clip was posted by a popular American news channel with the handle of @ABC7, which then shared the post on Twitter, where it went viral worldwide, racking up over a million views.

The short clip perfectly encapsulates people's frustration when surrounded by people they don't really like. The little girl just stands near the daycare entrance while doing very little. Her eyes dot back and forth in the room, looking at the other kids playing around.

The unimpressed and slightly annoyed look resonated with netizens worldwide. Peeps commended the girl on her sassy attitude. See the responses below:

@Debby_HB said:

"Looks like this child has been raised right! "

@AshoTheGreat mentioned:

"Even kids know other kids are hella annoying Take baby girl home to a juice box and her favourite show immediately "

@DrFuraha_Asani posted:

@yngvolkayno commented:

"This little girl said 'Ma'am, I know you aren't trying to leave me in this mess. That baby in the corner done took off his shoes! No ma'am! I and my teddy bear will be going home with quickness, thank you!' "

@Kerstigirl said:

"Our now teen daughter’s kindergarten teacher told me that whenever a classmate would misbehave, 'Your daughter just stares at them. Appalled.' I believe this may be her long-lost sister. "

@namenzie shared:

@LemmeThinkOnIt_ mentioned:

"Sis is concerned! She said listen, I just came to show off my outfit and my hair and have a good time! What is all of this extra behaviour."

@x__BiteMee posted:

"I’m still standing around like this as an adult, honestly. I feel you little lady."

