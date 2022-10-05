An adorable baby picked a R100 (N2,425.90) note over some yoghurt in a game that had Mzansi peeps bursting with laughter

The ability of small babies to recognize some items can be hilarious for many, bringing about such humorous content

The little girl's choice has resonated with many South African women who think that she is on the right path in life

A delightful video of a cute baby girl picking a R100 (N2,425.90) note over some yoghurt has caused waves of laughter for Mzansi's netizens.

A cute baby girl chose a R100 note over some yoghurt, leaving Mzansi cackling at her decision. Images: @Rathipa_Rampedi

Source: UGC

She chose wisely

The endearing clip was uploaded by @Rathipa_Rampedi, who also wrote a funny yet witty caption for the Twitter post that reads:

"Lizzy is choosing wisely, she wants to buy more for herself "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video shows the little girl playing a game of choice. She is given the option of choosing between the money and yoghurt twice and picks the money in both instances.

Brilliant decision making skill

The spontaneous decisions that babies decide on make for entertaining and wholesome content at times. Some of it can be pleasantly surprising.

The baby's focus on her decision-making really impressed Mzansi's women, who thought she was on the right track, while men joked about how ladies start loving money early. See the hilarious comments below:

@kidianmab said:

"Gone....ahhh ahhh ahhhh gone in 60 seconds."

@Jodiegox3 mentioned:

"Thats how they are "wired" ..."

@Oley_Mnqai commented:

"Listen this is so funny "

@NgwanaMopedi1 shared:

@Matema_ commented:

"Women should run the household finances."

@BigBenGeo stated:

"They start from a very young age... smh."

@IdentityJoy posted:

"Lizzie is ready for the world."

@NinoSmeggar051 shared:

"It's the Nature of the Gender "

Kid picked a bag and "ran"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok video showed a kid 'running away' after she picked what she really liked in a boutique. Before making for the door, she examined some cute bags and picked one.

Immediately the baby saw that it fitted well, she started moving fast towards the door. Her mother shouted for her to come back.

The kid just kept moving with her new bag. Her mother had to drag her back to take the bag from her. It was such a funny sight.

Source: Briefly.co.za