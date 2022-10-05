A video of a man looking dirty while on duty at his job has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shared by Selvin Thabiso Lamol shows him at his place of work before it reveals his neat and stunning bedroom

South African Mzansi peeps were quite impressed by Selvin’s bedroom and showed him love on his post

A hard-working man took social media to share videos of himself hard at work at his construction site job.

People said that he inspires them to work hard. Image: @selvinthabisolamola/TikTok

Work look dirty but bedroom is beautiful

The footage shared by Selvin Thabiso Lamol (@selvinthabisolamola) shows the man looking scruffy and dirty in his work uniform along with the caption:

“Me vs the room I sleep in every day.”

The video switches to a second clip to show the man’s aesthetically pleasing bedroom featuring a neatly made and styled bed, with cushions and a headboard. He also shows himself taking a video of his mirror reflection.

It is refreshing to see a grown man take pride in his personal space and even make an effort to make it look beautiful.

His online friends were just as impressed and took to the video’s comments section to show him, love:

Nonskeegan wrote:

“You work hard bro you deserve that looking nice and peaceful bed.”

@MzombaClassic reacted:

“Ayy Liphakade leli.”

Mbali Ntshayi responded:

“Ave bezithanda labo bhuti abangcolile .”

Itumeleng Melady Man wrote:

“Lalihle iroom lo mkoni .”

nonskeegan commented:

vuyi106 replied:

“Wamuhle ncoli ncoli...great work, proud of you.”

ke_matshidiso said:

"You inspire me to work hard, thank you."

Nigerian paints, gets body dirty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Ibironke Agbojo, got many people praising her as she showed off the kind of work she does for a living.

Calling herself money making machine, a clip has her mixing paints and getting ready to paint a building. Her work clothes were stained.

Seconds into the video, she could be seen working on a building as she painted its walls with assured hands. Ibironke also showed off her work mode snaps and leisure-looking shots in the same video.

Source: Briefly.co.za