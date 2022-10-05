A video has captured the house a couple built as a means of creating an additional income for their family

In the clip, the couple monitored every level of the project as labourers were busy on the site building

Many people who saw how beautiful the two-storey mansion looked congratulated the family on TikTok

A woman has gone online to share the beautiful building project she and her husband set out on and completed.

At the start of the video, the woman showed an old house on the land that was about to be demolished before setting out on their project.

House for rent

The wife and husband were both present when the foundation work started. Seconds after, labourers could be seen working when the two storey-building was at the lintel level.

A final shot of the house showed its complete form as a multi-flat house for tenants. The wife said that they are about to do a grand opening of the building.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with almost 4000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Iyaafin Osuntunmise Ajirotutu said:

"Congratulations love."

Temilola adufe said:

"more wins this is just the beginning."

Mrs faruk said:

"This is massive big congratulations."

adebiyimuah456 said:

"congratulations to you maa more wins. i tap into this kind of success story for my dad and my husband soon insha allah."

Olori ADEYEMI said:

"congratulations."

