Funny Video Captures Moment Lady Called Husband “Daddy” in Front of Her Father As She Stretched Food to Him
- A hilarious video of a woman testing out who would look at her when she called daddy left many broken
- Widely followed Instagram account, @blacklovefeed, shared the clip, which showed the father and bae’s priceless reactions
- While the father and man’s faces were funny, it was the little boy who reached for the food after that got everyone
It is no secret that a lot of women refer to their men as daddies. While this is not something that even society has fully accepted, one man was shocked when his baby girl called her bae daddy in his company.
Father and son became confused
Calling your man daddy is a slang term that technically refers to the man who is taking care of you. And, in most grown women’s cases, it is not their actual daddy.
A widely followed Instagram account, @blacklovefeed, shared the clip showing a woman handing a plate of food in the general direction of her father and her man. Sis called out daddy, and both men stuck out their hands. Lol, the awkwardness after that was unbearable.
“Y’all know you can’t be playing these games with pops”
Social media users laugh hard at the awkward moment
Could you even imagine?! Lol, so many people cringed while watching the clip as they put themselves in the situation. One part people loved is how the little boy put out his hand after both the dad and bae retracted theirs.
Take a look at some of the comments:
@simplyliyahh__ said:
“Your dad took that hand back quick ”
@iamluceanslater said:
“Baby was like “since no one wants it, I’ll take it””
@_znae_ said:
“The silence was so loud ”
@thephoenixalexander said:
“The baby reached his hand out like well I can always take it.”
@bbyxceee said:
“I call my son daddy too so I know that’s why he looking too ”
@jazy_nicole_ said:
“The baby’s hand ”
Lady treated her father well in America
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of her dad who visited her in America. The clip showed the daughter assisting him to take photos.
The lady funnily said that the man came to the US for the purpose of creating content only. She revealed that the man wanted to take photos with beautiful backgrounds in the country.
She jokingly added that the man now has photos to use for WhatsApp all year long. People thanked her for treating her father well.
