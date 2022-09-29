A talented student of the Methodist Technical Institute in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has built an excavator

The prodigy used local materials to build the machine as seen in a video in which he demonstrated how it works

The creative boy wowed adults around him in the clip which has also impressed many social media users

Solomon, a talented student of the Methodist Technical Institute in Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana, has built an excavator with local materials.

Photos of a Ghanaian boy with an excavator he built. Credit: Ghana the Black Star of Africa.

Boy demonstrates how the machine works

In a video on Ghana the Black Star of Africa, the creative young boy demonstrates how the machine works with a small controller board.

The prodigy left people around him stunned as he confirmed that he made the excavator himself. The footage of the talented boy has equally left many social media users impressed as many urged support for him.

Video garners attention online

More than 3,000 people liked his video and over 200 people posted comments. The clip had gained 800 shares at the time of this publication.

Legit.ng highlighted some of the comments below:

Peeps impressed with his talent

Quincy Quaye said:

''A good seed planted in bad soil struggles to grow. Clearly, he is gifted, but this society we live in will not nurture him. His gift was for the benefit of the entire nation. Elon Musk and co are not better than him because of poor nurturing. We may sit down and let his gift go dormant.''

Tony Tony posted:

''I think most Ghanaian schools should be made technical by looking at the unemployment rate after graduation from the university. This is pure talent with a little help he can become a blessing to GH.''

Hanselm Kellwood said:

''Government should create a special school for talented or gifted people like this.''

Daniel Teye Huago reacted:

''You see this pure talent when he goes to school, or university they will worry him with communication skills and African studies saaaa.''

Smith Kwodjo Mooney said:

"Wow, oh God help this child to become a better person in ghana."

Henry Nii Lantey Lamptey posted:

"Great talent. I pray the parents don't force him to go and read medicine."

Amponsah Kwaku commented:

"Going forward in education he will be told to label a grasshopper and find "x" which has never been lost. Dream-killing education system in Ghana."

Talented boy builds an 'excavator' with sticks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had built an 'excavator' using sticks.

Tunde Ednut who shared the video said that the young boy built the contraption by himself, tagging him a very intelligent lad.

The excavator look-alike had stick as his controls. With that, the boy was able to move it sideways and make it pack content from the floor. Nigerians have reacted to the video with thousands of likes as they wondered when the government will give him the support that he needs.

