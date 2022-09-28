A Ugandan petrol station worker in Qatar won the hearts of social media users after he stepped up to give the sermon during Friday prayers in perfect Arabic

The man, wearing his work overalls, took the place of the imam who was late for a religious service in Doha

The youthful man spoke to the congregation through a mosque microphone for at least two minutes and 20 seconds without reading any material

A Ugandan working at a gas station in Qatar, who delivered a Friday sermon at a mosque when the imam was late, was honoured and widely praised on social networking sites.

Photo collage of Abdul Rahman while delivering the sermon and walking through the honour corridor. Photo: Ajyal Educational Centre.

Source: UGC

Brave Abdul Rahman

The circulating clip featured the worker Abdul Rahman Abdul Rashid, on the pulpit of a mosque, dressed as a gas station worker while delivering an eloquent and sound Arabic sermon.

Ajyal educational centre, a Qatari institution concerned with youth, honoured the Ugandan youth.

The video clip shared on the Ajial Educational Center Twitter handle showed him delivering the sermon without looking at written material, and was praised for memorising verses from the Quran.

"In the context of promoting righteous behaviour and tolerant Islamic values, the participants in the programme honoured the Ugandan gas worker", Ajial tweeted.

The centre welcomed him with a corridor of honour amid the applause of the centre’s children, who threw flowers at him and gave him a standing ovation.

Ugandan man honoured

As per media reports, the Ugandan young man came to lead the worshippers in a small mosque near a gas station near Hamad International Airport.

In a video of the Ugandan youth during his honour, the centre said in a statement that the “Wathiq” program this season aims to address the phenomenon of bullying.

It also highlights the intrinsic value of the human being and that it does not improve his appearance.

The centre added that “in the context of promoting the right behaviour and tolerant Islamic values, the participants in the program honoured the Ugandan gas station worker.”

