A man showed off the fire interior of his corrugated iron shack in a video that left South Africans tremendously underwhelmed

The exterior looks like most other corrugated shacks you'd see in Mzansi, but the inside looks amazing

Folks across the Twitter-sphere questioned why he didn't just use normal bricks instead, while others defended his choice

Unconventional homes are always a site to see, and a man showing off the fire interior of a corrugated iron shack really knew how to draw people's attention.

A gent showed off the interior of a corrugated iron shack. Images: @ZiphoratorS/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Amazing interior design

The fascinating clip was uploaded online by @ZiphoratorS and drew a lot of conflicting opinions from Mzansi on Twitter. The post is also accompanied by a caption that reads:

"True definition of 'Do not judge a book by its cover' "

The caption is clearly an understatement. Throughout the video, you can see the night and day difference between what happens inside and out. The interior is filled with finishes found in modern houses, including a huge flat-screen TV.

Most of the rooms in the shack still need to be finished, but the end product looks promising, judging by what has already been done. Folks had a lot to say about the shack, with many criticising the man for not using normal building materials. See the responses below:

@ChrisExcel102 asked:

"Why not buy bricks and do proper house?"

@Voys_ZA posted:

@kukzMojero said:

"With the total cost of the interior... I'm pretty sure brick house e katswa."

@MyBoss01648517 commented:

"Nothing amazing there."

@King_Ya_manyora shared:

@snesdad mentioned:

"My brother once said to me an old car remains old no matter how professionally painted."

@iam_shudu said:

"So Houses now come ka TIN STUFF‍♂️ Kopa invite ka HOUSE WARMING I meant TIN OPENING "

@nkeleakaDk posted:

Source: Briefly.co.za