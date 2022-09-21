Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and fiancé Scott Hutchinson welcoming another baby in their gay relationship

The gay dads gifted their newborn son Romeo Tarquin multimillion gifts, including a KSh 337 million yacht

Barrie also added they had a two-year-old girl who had also enjoyed the precious gifts and love from them

When a baby is born, friends and family members visit the newborn with gifts to show love and support. But there is also a show-off.

The first British gay dads have left readers and netizens collecting their jaws on the floor after showing off their gifts to their newborn son.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and his fiancé, Scott Hutchinson, with their son Romeo Tarquin. Photo: New York Post.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 51, and fiancé Scott Hutchinson, 27, revealed they bought multimillion gifts for their baby boy Romeo Tarquin.

British gay fathers gift son

The handsome boy was born on August 12, 2022, via surrogacy, as published by Times Now.

“We just spent KSh 337 million (N1,201,212,179.72) on a yacht for Romeo and named it after him. It is currently in Miami where Saffron [my eldest daughter] is boarding with her new boyfriend and heading over to Cuba and the surrounding islands for two weeks.

We want to give him the same start in life as the other kids, so we have set up a trust fund for him. Tony [my ex] gifted him KSh 157 million and I matched it for him,.We will obviously build up a nice portfolio of things for him over the next few years," he told The Sun.

Barrie added that he and his lover bought their new bundle of joy a wardrobe of designer clothes, worth KSh 4.2 million (N14,970,596.90).

"We have literally bought every designer that you can imagine already. Burberry, Versace, Dior, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, if a designer sells baby clothes we have snapped them up," he added.

British daughter has personal chef

The couple also has an elder daughter whom they revealed they also spoilt with gifts and good things.

She is a two-year-old who has enjoyed the love of her fathers before welcoming a new sibling.

"She has a personal chef, a whole playroom full of the latest gadgets and toys, full time live-in nanny and a team of house staff that take care of her every need, including a full-time hair stylist that styles her hair every day,” he mentioned.

