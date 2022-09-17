A 15-year-old girl has made $10,000 from her digital art after turning her drawing into NFTs and selling them on various crypto marketplaces

A 15-year-old girl named Mya Parker has made $10,000 (N4.4 million) from her digital art after turning her drawings into NFTs and selling them on various crypto marketplaces.

The teenager first developed an interest in investments when her grandfather took her to buy gold and gifted her stocks as a reward for getting good grades.

Mya has since been fascinated with them, rushing home every day to check on her shares, according to her mother.

Photo of Mya Parker and a loved one. Credit: The Advocate

How it all started

The Advocate reports that an ACL tear compelled Mya to stop participating in sports last September.

The Louisiana teen turned her attention to drawing, using an iPad her mother gifted her to begin making digital art.

''My art comes from two ways. Sometimes I have an experience, and I create something from that experience. And sometimes, I doodle when I’m bored,'' said Mya.

Turning her drawings into NFTs

Mya converted them into NFTs, sold her drawings on various crypto marketplaces, and has made more than $10,000 so far.

The teen now joins a list of teens profiting from crypto, including 12-year-old Nyla Hayes, who has made upwards of $4 million from her art.

