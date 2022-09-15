One gorgeous hun is setting social media ablaze with fantastic news about graduating top of her class at Cambridge University with an 87% overall mark

Instagram user, Nia-Cerise passed with distinction and noted that she’s ready to start her PhD journey

The young woman explained that it took a ton of sacrifice for her to obtain such excellent results, with her faith grounding her along the way

An intelligent young woman is over the moon about bagging her second degree from Cambridge University and achieving the highest grade in her class, with a whopping 87% average.

The smart woman bagged top grades at Cambridge University. Image: Nia-Cerise/Instagram.

The beautiful young woman celebrated the big win online and explained that it took a lot of sacrifice, faith, and support from loved ones to get her to this point.

Instagram user, Nia-Cerise noted that she is now ready to get her PhD, with the babe sharing beautiful pics and a clip from her graduation online.

The stunner’s post read:

“Thank you so much to every single person who congratulated me today. I don’t take your good wishes lightly.

“God bless you so much for your love and beautiful words of encouragement. Thank you for growing up with me on this strange digital platform of social media that somehow connects us throughout the corners of the world. Next stop, PhD. All by the lifting power of grace!”

Let’s take a peek at the snaps and video Nia shared from her graduation and some top reactions from online peeps:

_noreenirena said:

“Truly the head and not the tail. Congratulations, powerful woman of God.”

official_nonyenaija added:

“Congratulations, momma.”

_nailahhhhh wrote:

“Truly amazing. To God be the glory. Congrats, sis!”

Man bags 14 distinctions for Masters degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a proud man showed his high-achieving younger brother some love after achieving numerous distinctions for his Master's degree.

The two brothers posed for a picture at the graduation ceremony, which gained attention on social media. Netizens were in disbelief at the young brother's results. The smart young brother looked proud while standing next to his older brother.

Tshego Matlala, shared a picture celebrating the 14 distinctions that his younger brother got for his Master's degree. The story gets even better as it turns out that the younger brother is only following in his older siblings' footsteps as Tshego is an LLB graduate with 12 distinctions.

