A mom tried a sleeping hack to put her fussy baby to sleep within less than a minute by rolling her fingers in the child's ear

The video gained a lot of traction on social media as it appeared that this urban myth works because the baby fell asleep very quickly

Social media users give their opinions as to why this method of putting a baby to sleep could be effective

A TikTok mom posted a video of her putting her baby to sleep in less than a minute by massaging the inside of her bundle of joy's ears.

This rare technique had a lot of tongues wagging on social media, with users giving their two cents as to why it's effective.

Video of TikTok mom rubbing her baby's ears, and she falls asleep within a minute. Image: @thetorans

Source: UGC

The cute baby wearing a bonnet can be seen fussing and turning while her mum soothes her ears, and "voila", within a minute, she falls asleep.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Could this be the end of sleepless nights for mommies? Here are some social media comments:

@dibaby03 asked:

"Really , all these years I've been rocking, walking , patting even asking what's wrong and this is all? She is beautiful."

@Tiffanylmnop2 said:

"What the heck. I wish I would have known this 18 years ago."

@ooola_wan asked:

"Does this work on toddlers because I'm tired?"

@mrswilliams4ever added:

"Imma try this on my 25 year old daughter when she comes in here bothering me."

@tsf970 commented:

"Thinking about it I wonder if it's because it sounds like when a baby is in utero! Worked on my 1 year grandson."

@thedirtyexplorer said:

"Yeah, I just tried this on myself. It sounds like what I's imagine in utero sounds like."

@eaudeshay mentioned:

"I fell asleep with my finger in my ear last night so I believe it."

Little girl sleeps off on mum's sofa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Social media users have reacted to a viral video of a little girl dozing off after messing up the house.

Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way. A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.

The heartbroken mother said the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market. The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

Source: Briefly.co.za