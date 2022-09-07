A Nigerian man identified as King Chizom has cried out on social media after catching his lover cooking with her menstrual blood

Kind Chizom said it was the first time the lady would be cooking for him and he could not believe his eyes

Sharing his weird ordeal on Twitter, Chizom also revealed that the young lady is a Ghanaian and her friend advised her to do it

Twitter user, King Chizom, has narrated why he cut ties with his love interest.

Taking to Twitter, the young Nigerian opened up about catching the pretty lady cooking for him with her menstrual blood.

Man nabs girlfriend cooking with menstrual blood Photo Credit: King Chizom / Jasmin Merdan

Source: Twitter

According to Chizom, he visited his lover's house to surprise her, only to catch her washing off the blood from her menstrual pad and pouring it into the rice she was cooking for him.

Upon interrogation, the Ghanaian lady revealed that she committed the act because her friend advised her to do it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Chizom tweeted:

"The first time she was cooking for me she washed off the blood from are menstrual pad and she poured the water in the rice she was cooking for me. I came back home just to surprise her and caught her in the act. And if you all think this is a joke, the lady was Ghanaian, and her friend advised her to do it."

Netizens react to story of King Chizom

Bovie Wealth said:

"It’s not a new thing now, even in this Osun state, Ilesha to be precise. We have people that do it very well for their husband or boyfriend, they call it óbe idi."

Aisha Jimoh wrote:

"A Ghanaian friend once told me it's a normal thing to do. She does it for her boyfriend because she learned it from her mom."

Esua Bertrand reacted:

"God forbid!!!! how on earth can someone do that."

Faizah Raji commented:

"I saw someone on TikTok promoting this type of thing. Apparently, it's to make you fall mad in love with them. God abeg."

See tweets below:

Man breaks up with girlfriend in bizarre way

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a well-planned manner, a Nigerian man has broken up with his girlfriend through a short handwritten note attached to a big gift.

The man whose name could not immediately be ascertained packed a brand new iPhone said to be worth at least N650k plus a 'breakfast' note and served the lady. A viral video has shown the moment the lady opened the gift only to find a shocking notice of eviction from her relationship.

Although it was not known how long the relationship has lasted many seem to agree that what the man did is the most bizarre way to end a love affair.

Source: Legit.ng