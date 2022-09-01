David Daniel Oluwabamidele, a Nigerian man is on the verge of losing a Canadian scholarship because he doesn't have money

The man is appealing to well-meaning individuals to help with whatever amount they have so he doesn't miss out on a lifetime opportunity

David, who is expected to resume in Canada this September, has got his visa but doesn't have the financial muscle to cover flight and other expenses

Unless timely help comes, a Nigerian man identified as David Daniel Oluwabamidele may lose his admission into New Brunswick Community College (NBCC), Canada.

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, the 34-year-old indigene from Oyo state said he got the admission to read plumbing and is expected to resume this September 2022, but is unable to due to lack of money.

David said is supposed to resume at the school this September.

Source: Original

The married man said he spent huge money in processing his visa and has got it but is not there yet.

His message read:

"Good morning dear Legit,

"I am David Oluwabamidele by name from Apapa Lagos. Please I need your noble legit organisation to help me on something very important for financial support. I gained admission to study Plumbing in one of the schools in Canada (New Brunswick Community College) to be precise.

"And I have paid some parts of the fees and I have spent millions to process this including my visa application and all that. Now I have been given Visa and I am to resume lecture by September but I am already exhausted and I don't have any sponsor and my father is a farmer.

"Please, I need financial help. Help me Post for assistance from Nigerians am running out of time."

According to David, the flight alone cost N4 million. He begged not to miss such a lifetime opportunity. A follow-up message he sent reads:

"I am supposed to resume class by September 6th but I am having financial challenges. Only flight ticket alone is about 4m naira to my campus (Saint John) New Brunswick Canada and time is not on my side.

"Please in the name of God Almighty, do not let this lifetime opportunity pass me by.

"Please no amount is too small...

"0005745219.

"David Daniel O.

"Stanbic IBTC Bank."

To support his cause, David said he has a Volkswagen bus he is willing to sell between the prices of N1 to N1.5 million. His father is a farmer while his mum is late.

