A former school janitor-turned-teacher has become the principal of the same California elementary school

Mike Huss said he feels blessed to have had such a fulfilling career so far and is excited to start a new chapter leading the school

He attended the school as a young boy, worked there as a janitor and for the last 19 years was a teacher at his alma mater

A California elementary school has a new principal whose experience with the institution extends far beyond his new role.

Mike Huss: Man Becomes Principal at School He Worked as Janitor

He was a student at same school

Mike Huss, the new principal of Ione Elementary School in California, USA, said he attended the school as a child and originally started working there as a janitor.

A report by People showed Huss worked as a janitor because he did not want to go to college, and after being encouraged to pursue teaching, he went back to school to earn his degree.

"I'd fallen in love, I wanted to get a job and help my wife go through college," Huss said of the job, which he held for over a decade.

"So I just said 'oh, they've got a school's janitor job, I'll take it,' and it worked out. I did not know I was going to stay there for all these years," he added.

According to him, he wanted to show his young son, that if his dad could be the school janitor while coaching youth sports, and become a school teacher, he could accomplish anything.

Once he completed his degree, Huss immediately got hired to teach at the school.

"I was literally the school janitor on a Monday. I worked a double shift. I worked from 6am till 10pm that night, getting the school ready," he said about the transition from janitor to teacher.

"The very next day, Tuesday, I was in my first teachers' meeting. Thursday of that same week, I had my first class," he added.

I can do this job

In 2022, after almost two decades of teaching, much to his surprise, he was offered the opportunity to lead this school.

"I really think that I can do this job … because I have the support of everyone. I have to try my best every day for them,' said the new principal.

Ione Elementary's office administrator Melanie Cortez told KCRA-3 that "it's neat when people can stay in their community and there's opportunities like this."

Another man became principal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man showed that hard work and patience are powerful enough to change anybody’s life. Gabe Sonnier worked as a janitor at Port Barre Elementary school for 25 years.

One day in 1985, the principal of the school, Westley Jones, called him aside and told him that he would rather love to see him marking papers than cleaning around.

Gabe said the principal’s words really touched him. At 39 years old, the man went to school. He combined schooling with work, leaving little room for any leisure activity.

