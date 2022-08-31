A 93-year-old resident at a California home for older adults has died after reportedly drinking dishwashing liquid

The woman was one of three residents at Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo rushed to the hospital

Many people do not believe that this was a mistake and are urging law enforcement to take the matter seriously

A 93-year-old dementia-stricken woman from California lost her life after the nursing home she was living in served her dishwashing liquid instead of juice. The news has shocked the world and an investigation is being done.

The woman was one of three people who were rushed to the hospital after consuming the liquid. Image: Getty Images

It is always a risk and fear when putting a loved one into a home that they will be miss treated like this woman was.

NY Post reported that the Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo had three of their residents drink the dishwashing liquid, however, poor Gertrude Maxwell did not make it.

The employees who allegedly mistakenly served the wrong liquid, have been suspended pending investigation. The home extended their condolences and sincerest apologies, reported Huff Post.

“We have been working with local authorities, who have informed us that one resident passed away. Our sincerest condolences are with the family,” said Atria Park.

The San Mateo Police Department confirmed the incident Monday night on Facebook and is looking into the matter.

People feel this was ‘no mistake’ and pray for justice for Gertrude Maxwell

Seeing the shocking story had many feeling all types of emotions. A lot of people do not believe that this was a simple mistake and that a serious investigation needs to be conducted.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Judy Payne said:

“That was NO mistake!”

Kay Kerr Kirk said:

“How is that even possible? No mistake unless that person has dementia themselves.”

Billy Fae Tomlinson said:

“Nobody accidentally pours soap in glasses to serve to residents. I worked at three nursing homes and that is absolutely unacceptable.”

Jeanette Tomrdle Driscoll said:

“seriously how does that happen?”

