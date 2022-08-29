A Nigerian lady got many people talking when she revealed she spends N335k for a bedroom apartment in the UK every month

Inside the room is a small student bed as people wondered how much she is earning to keep up with the payment

In one of her responses, the lady said that even though she can afford to pay, the deduction from her salary always pains her

A Nigerian lady who stays in the UK has revealed in a video how much she shells out for her one-room apartment in the foreign country.

Filming the small house, the lady stated that she pays a monthly rent of £399 (N335,033.118). A part of the house has her bed at a corner.

The lady said that the money include water and electricity bills. Photo source: TikTok/@_yinyechiii

Managing one room in the UK

Another part had a table and board with sticky notes on it. The lady said that is where she brainstorms. She said that her bathroom is, however, very nice.

According to her, there is no dress section, so she improved and fitted her clothes into a space that could handle them.

RFF said:

"Omo, I just hope you're making more than your expenses."

She replied:

"Oh yes I was, but it pained me every month that I had to deduct rent for the apartment."

Fashbabz2 said:

"Who notice aboliki balm dey her wardrobe."

She replied:

"Omo na aboniki o…. The cold there will humble you… I was even wishing I carried plenty so that I can be selling cuz I noticed people needed it."

Raphael Onodu (REON) said:

"It’s cheap, in canada, Nova Scotia to be precise rent is about $500 upwards per month."

Lawan Peter said:

"Wow! Short but sweet review! Especially with The Nigerian accent, it gives an idea of how Yankee is."

spizzy_official said:

"Cool but una dey suffer dia too oo yet I prefer diz suffering."

