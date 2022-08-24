Evangelist Ebuka Obinna has warned men against licking women's private parts in the name of proving their love

Nigerian pastor Ebuka Obinna has called out men who lick women's private parts to prove that they love them.

Pastor Ebuka Obinna warns men against licking women's private parts. Photo: Ebuka Obinna.

The man of God disgraced the act and claimed that it is the reason why many young men are not prospering.

According to Ebuka, putting a mouth in a woman's private part can bring bad luck to a man and his children.

"Stop putting your mouth in a woman's private part. How do you want to prosper, the same mouth, where the bible says the power of life and death lies in your tongue, you carry the same mouth inside a woman's private part.

"Watch those boys doing that, small charm will catch them. From a place a woman is bleeding, seeing her monthly period, you are putting your mouth in the name of 'prove that you love me' and the only way to prove that you love her is to put your mouth in her private part, shame on you!" he said.

The preacher noted that the act is immoral and it is the reason why some young men are broke.

"That is why you are not making money. From that moment, your tongue is contaminated. Putting a mouth in a woman's private part can bring bad luck," he added.

