A young lady who is in the Nigerian military has sent social media into a frenzy with her pictures

The lady had flaunted some pictures of herself as she jumped on the before versus after picture challenge on the net

According to the soldier, her man hated her because she joined the military but now she is something even deeper

A Nigerian female soldier has revealed that her man hated her because she joined the military.

The lady made this disclosure while sharing pictures of herself on TikTok for the before versus after internet challenge.

She is now in the special force. Photo Credit: TikTok/@horladayomi

Source: UGC

In the first frame, she sported the military uniform as she posed on her knees and sideways.

She then revealed in the next frame that she is now in the special force.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The revelation was made with a picture of herself on black durag and long sleeves on trousers giving a stern-like look.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Michael grin Edet said:

"U r bad as*s.. I love u like that . NNS Man2011."

kingofsmiles1 said:

"U dy fine who u go use learn work abiii me self go run."

vicjide said:

"Until I hear his own side, I'm still yet to see any lady doing this challenge holding herself accountable."

kryptcodez said:

"I swear you look good as special force, thick military boss lady."

lee50 said:

"Let him get anyry ooo we are here to take good care of you one love."

jitepu said:

"Which means you re more dangorous…. I will japa too but you are gorgeous though."

"General'' catches male and female ''soldiers'' dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 'general' had caught male and female 'soldiers' having a nice dance time.

The 'military personnel' were dancing and shaking their waists, having fun in the viral video, when suddenly, their boss walked in.

As of the time of filing this report, Legit.ng could not independently verify where the video was recorded or if the dancers are real soldiers.

However, all of them were in military camo and promptly behaved themselves as soon as the boss gently walked into the arena. There was a particular dancer who did not notice that the boss had entered as he continued to dance, even kneeling down in the process.

Source: Legit.ng