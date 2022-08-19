The lead character in the first MoMo TV commercial for mobile telecommunications company MTN Ghana has received a furnished two-bedroom house

Madam Rita Tetteh, the round character in the first MoMo TV commercial for mobile telecommunications company MTN Ghana, has received a furnished two-bedroom house.

The gesture is to thank her for her lead role in the advert that is part of the MTN success story.

''As part of our MoMo Month celebration, we said thank you to Madam Rita Tetteh, the lead character of the first MoMo TV commercial with a furnished two-bedroom house. We appreciate you, Madam Rita, and we dey for you,'' the company said in a tweet on Wednesday, August 17.

Photos of Madam Rita Tetteh and some employees of MTN Ghana. Credit: @MTNGhana

UGC

Tetteh joined several employees of MTN to unveil the house in a ceremony, where she was captured shedding tears.

The warm-hearted visuals, including photos and a video, have garnered massive reactions from netizens.

More photos:

Netizens react to emotional photos

@84Razak commented:

''You do all MTN. God bless.''

@nanaba_tuffour said:

''Wow.''

@Joseph12524068 commented:

''You put a smile on her face. God bless the team.''

@Jert20 said:

''Well done, MTN.''

@cwami commented:

''One of the legendary adverts those days.''

@12g2j said:

''Very nice, but after her, I was the second to receive.''

@Czar_Myles commented:

''Yap, I remember her. Thank you, MTN.''

YEN.com.gh