A man from Kansas left a N402.8 million lottery ticket behind in a rush at a petrol station, where an attendant picked it up

Andy Patel saw the ticket and in an amazing example of public-spiritedness, he and his brother tracked the customer down

The pair went off on a grand self-denying journey to find the regular patron and to give him his prized ticket

A man from Kansas accidentally left his lottery ticket worth N402 million behind at a petrol station, and honest staff members were compelled to ensure they returned it to him.

A post from Goalcast highlights the kind-hearted deed that Andy and Kal Patel did on that night.

Good samaritans Andy and Kal Patel helped track a man in Kansas down after he left his winning lottery ticket behind. Images: Tanya Constantine/ Getty Images

A winning lottery ticket could change the life of anyone lucky to hit the right numbers, let alone pick up a ticket with the right numbers.

A man who was in a rush apparently had three lottery tickets in his hand. He checked the two but forgot the other one, which was the winning ticket, unbeknownst to him that employee Andy Patel had checked.

Andy and his brother looked for the lottery winner

In a dazzlingly altruistic display of pure human selflessness, Andy and his brother Kal went off in search of the man, whom they recognised as a regular customer. They proceeded to close their parents' station and hit the road to find their fortunate patron.

The good-hearted men had an idea of where the customer lived and were on their heroic journey to find him when, based on East Coast Radio, the two brothers drove past his vehicle and got him to stop.

The favoured man jumped for joy when he got his ticket back. When asked why he returned the ticket, Andy said that he just believes in doing the right thing.

