A video of a man crushing an entire loaf of bread into the size of one slice has elicited a lot of laughter online

Twitter user @kganyasp shared the shocking but laughable on the bird platform and it immediately got a lot views

Users on the platform could not believe their eyes as many asked how the man was able to crush the load of bread and reduced it to a mere lump

You see some strange things on the internet, that’s for sure. A video of a man crushing an entire loaf of bread into the size of one slice got people's brains ticking.

The man himself looked angry as if the bread had annoyed him and he wanted some form of revenge. He squeezed the loaf of bread and did not smile or laugh until it had shrunk to an insiginificant lump.

Mzansi is amused and shocked by a viral video of a man crushing an entire loaf of bread. Image: Twitter / @kganyasp

Source: Twitter

There is no denying that you can learn some interesting and useful hacks on the internet, however, this is not one of them.

Twitter user @kganyasp shared the eye-opening yet hilarious clip. The man in the clip compresses an entire loaf of bread into the size of one slice with so much dexteerity.

Watch the video below:

The people of Twitter discuss what their eyes just saw

Some had to take a second to digest what they had just seen. Peeps could not believe this is true and some are so curious that they themselves are going to give it a go. Some who saw the video shared their comments as follows:

@phililekam said:

“It's white bread but brown bread no way.”

@Wandile_Ntulie said:

“I'm going to try this ”

@ZZZZZBEST said:

“Iyoooh I will die with constipation/bowel syndrome can't even eat more than 3 slices"

