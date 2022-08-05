A woman was touched when she saw a man selling food on the street with his small child attached to his chest

The lady took to Facebook with a few pictures of the man, commending him on his dedication and hustle

Some people felt this is what all fathers should be doing, however, there were those who thanked the man for setting a sterling example

While mothers do this all the time, it was refreshing to see a father stepping up. A man carrying his small child while selling food on the streets has warmed many hearts.

Many dads unfortunately choose not to be an active part of their child’s life, if at all. So, while what this man was doing should be the norm, it is not.

A woman was wowed by a hardworking father hustling with his small child. Image: Facebook / Mamokete Lechela

Source: UGC

Facebook user Mamokete Lechela shared pictures of the hardworking and dedicated father doing his thing. She was touched by his dedication to his child and how happy he was going about his hustle.

“This morning I came across this guy on my way to work, I was very late and I passed him but the little voice in me told me to go back.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“First thing I asked him was if his taking his child to day care so I can give him a lift. To my surprise, this guy was going to hustle nomtwanakhe how I wish I had enough money to buy wonke lamakhekhe ”

Social media users applaud doting father

While many were a little salty over the fact that women do this every day, people highlighted how this man is setting an example that should be respected.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

Kgomotso Momo Moore said:

“We salute him ”

Levy Diale Bogatsu said:

“Big ups to this guy as a father myself this is what we do in times like this.”

Winnie Nduku said:

“God bless him in Jesus' name I pray.”

Nokuthula Thule Mkhumbuze said:

“Very proud of you my brother ”

Witty Naidoo said:

“Salute bro❤️❤️May God bless your business❤️”

Woman hawks under rain with her kids, kind lady tells ger to go home and rest after buying all her goods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman and her daughters were so full of joy after a lady gave them money and asked them to go home.

In a viral video, the good Samaritan spotted them hawking under the rain and decided to approach them.

She asked the mother why she was hawking under the rain with her children and the woman in her response said she needs the money. According to the beautiful mum, she has to hustle hard so she can be able to cater for her children.

Source: Briefly.co.za