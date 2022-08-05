Doting Father Carries His Baby in the Cold While Hustling Hard to Make a Living, People Praise Him
- A woman was touched when she saw a man selling food on the street with his small child attached to his chest
- The lady took to Facebook with a few pictures of the man, commending him on his dedication and hustle
- Some people felt this is what all fathers should be doing, however, there were those who thanked the man for setting a sterling example
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
While mothers do this all the time, it was refreshing to see a father stepping up. A man carrying his small child while selling food on the streets has warmed many hearts.
Many dads unfortunately choose not to be an active part of their child’s life, if at all. So, while what this man was doing should be the norm, it is not.
Facebook user Mamokete Lechela shared pictures of the hardworking and dedicated father doing his thing. She was touched by his dedication to his child and how happy he was going about his hustle.
"I promise to bring her back home": Little boy approaches man, seeks permission to take his daughter out in video
“This morning I came across this guy on my way to work, I was very late and I passed him but the little voice in me told me to go back.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
“First thing I asked him was if his taking his child to day care so I can give him a lift. To my surprise, this guy was going to hustle nomtwanakhe how I wish I had enough money to buy wonke lamakhekhe ”
Social media users applaud doting father
While many were a little salty over the fact that women do this every day, people highlighted how this man is setting an example that should be respected.
Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:
Kgomotso Momo Moore said:
“We salute him ”
Levy Diale Bogatsu said:
“Big ups to this guy as a father myself this is what we do in times like this.”
"Ladies left the group chat, block admim": Video of a lady surprising lover with PS5 stirs reactions
Winnie Nduku said:
“God bless him in Jesus' name I pray.”
Nokuthula Thule Mkhumbuze said:
“Very proud of you my brother ”
Witty Naidoo said:
“Salute bro❤️❤️May God bless your business❤️”
Woman hawks under rain with her kids, kind lady tells ger to go home and rest after buying all her goods
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman and her daughters were so full of joy after a lady gave them money and asked them to go home.
In a viral video, the good Samaritan spotted them hawking under the rain and decided to approach them.
She asked the mother why she was hawking under the rain with her children and the woman in her response said she needs the money. According to the beautiful mum, she has to hustle hard so she can be able to cater for her children.
Video of baby boy singing his favourite Gospel song wow the internet, he sings every word with confidence
Source: Briefly.co.za