A video showing the flawless dark complexion of child model and fashion influencer, Princess Blossom, has warmed hearts

The adorable footage shows the child glowing with smiles as she flexed her confidence and unique tone

Internet users who were quick to head to the comment section of her post mostly agreed that she is exceptionally beautiful

The clip on her Instagram account was accompanied by a trending song.

Photos of Princess Blossom. Credit: @princessblossom.yar

''Had to try this song #trending. Where are my Arabic speakers Insta fam to translate the song @kayamac56,'' the caption said.

Blossom sported a bare neck outfit in the cute video that has sparked reactions, with many gushing over her.

The clip had gained more than 30,000 views at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

How social media users expressed admiration for her

@Cash_labejia commented:

''Seriously, the most beautiful child I’ve ever seen.''

@Wansherry411 said:

''Gosh! Absolutely gorgeous!''

@Latrice_1977 said:

''OMG she is everything!❤️.''

@Ms.jackson_5 commented:

''She is beautiful ❤️.''

@Mrs_s_dlamini said:

''You are so pretty baby girl.''

@Shellyann.morgan.779 commented:

''Wow, beautiful.''

@Southerngrown_870 said:

''Simply beautiful ❤️.''

@Cyndiemerson1 commented:

''Such a beautiful girl.''

Little boy with glowing black sin and blue eyes goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a handsome little boy with blue eyes and glowing dark skin has wowed netizens.

A short clip captures the little boy making cute facial gestures, revealing that many things about his body appear specially crafted by God.

Sitting on the boy's body is a beautiful skin that shone like golden coal as light danced on it. His skin appears to have been scrubbed clean with some shiny dots.

Apart from the boy's cool skin, his eyes were specially made too as they looked different from normal. His eyes were blue with a captivating glint that is so conspicuous and would leave one in awe.

