A Nigerian female soldier has been celebrated on social media as she marked her anniversary in the army

The military lady identified as Cassy took to TikTok to share moments she had at work and with her colleagues

Cassy who hails from Akwa Ibom expressed joy on time so far in the army, stating that it is forever

Cassy, a Nigerian female soldier, has got netizens gushing as she celebrated her anniversary in the force.

The Akwa Ibomite shared on TikTok different pictures of herself in military uniform and rifle.

She marked her anniversary in the army. Photo Credit: TikTok/@casseyvegas

She captioned the post, "Happy anniversary to us blood its forever buddies."

Cassy took netizens down memory lane on her time in the military as she posted some photos with her colleagues.

Sending a message to her colleagues in the army, she wrote on the picture collage, "Happy anniversary 38 FAM...iT'S FOREVER."

It is not clear if the 38 she referred to is the number of years she has served in the army or an alias for her unit.

See her post below:

Social media reactions

Victoria Asuquo said:

"Congratulations dear."

Abraham Gbidye said:

"Wooow so so cute."

Oladuni Ovajimo said:

"Anytime I post your video on my status na solider friend them Dey call me."

Arc Mike said:

"Thank you for all the services."

Osazeme Osagie said:

"Congratulations girl."

Pretty female soldiers jump on the Carry Me Dey Go My Husband House trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how two female soldiers jumped on the Carry Me Dey Go My Husband House social media trend.

The hilarious clip which was recorded at a paintball arena in the UK was shared by one of the ladies with the handle @Missindy3 on Twitter.

Rocking their force uniforms, the ladies sang Carry Me Dey Go My Husband House song aboard a non-functional military jet.

One of them went on to twerk to the song. Legit.ng however gathered that the ladies are married and just did the video for fun purposes.

Carry Me Dey Go My Husband House became a trend after a video of single ladies in church making marital requests to God in song went viral.

