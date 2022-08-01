A Chinese man named Mao Sheng said he was desperate to get a job so he could look after his father who recently had a stroke

Mao regretted that he had no luck because he looks like he is a 12-year-old and not 27 which is his real age

He said in a video that many employers had turned him down; he finally landed a job after the clip went viral

An unemployed man who is desperate to find a job said he is always passed over at interviews because he looks like an underaged boy.

People say Mao looks like a twelve-year-old. Photo: douyin.

Source: UGC

Mao Sheng wants to earn money so he can look after his family, but he's not had any luck so far.

The 27-year-old believes that it is because he looks much younger than he is, so he's created a TikTok video to vent his frustration.

Mao finds job after sharing his plight

Thankfully, an employer saw the clip after it was shared by a local news outlet in China, and now Mao has finally landed a job.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Mirror, many netizens who saw Mao agree that he doesn't look a day over 10-year-old.

But he insists his youthful looks aren't a gift as employers never believe his age and suspect he is a government agent being used to snare companies abusing child labour rules.

He took to TikTok to explain that he needs a job to support his dad who recently had a stroke.

Mao explained that he went with a friend to apply for a job at a factory, but only the friend was able to gain employment.

Now he's become a local celebrity, as the video went viral, and soon employers were reaching out to Mao.

Lady with small stature goes for NYSC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who has a small stature went for her NYSC.

The lady said she will not give up on her dreams despite being small in the midst of many people. She was deployed to serve in Rivers state.

When her interesting story was shared on social media, she quickly went viral and inspired many hearts, with some calling her a hero for refusing to look down on herself.

Source: TUKO.co.ke