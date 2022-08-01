A 50-year-old Indian man is beaming with smiles after he won approximately N55.2 million in a lottery jackpot just in the nick of time

Mohammed Bava had sunk deep into debt amounting to N26.2 million and had decided to put up his house for sale to offset the loans

Thanks to the windfall, the man from Manjeshwar will not only keep his house but also clear the debt and remain with some money for himself

An Indian man who had been pushed to the point of selling his house to settle a nagging debt got a sigh of relief after winning US $133,400 (N55.2 million) in a lottery jackpot.

Details indicate that Mohammed Bava from Manjeshwar, who works as a painter, was in debt amounting to 5 million rupees (N26.2 million) owed to relatives and a bank.

Mohammed says he will no longer sell the house as the jackpot covers all his debts and will leave some extra for himself. Photo: The Indian Express.

Source: UGC

Mohammed wanted to sell a 2,000-square feet house

Wion News reports that the 50-year-old took the loan for the marriage of his two daughters and used some of it to settle losses incurred in the real-estate business.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The remainder was sent to his son Nizamudheen who lives in Qatar.

With no sign of getting out of crippling debt, Mohammed had decided to let go of his 2,000-square feet house.

That would, however, not happen as the lucky man won the jackpot just before he received the downpayment for the house.

Not selling the house anymore

Given that luck has shone on him Mohammed, his plan of selling the house has now been shelved.

"I won the lottery. So, there is no need to sell the house. When we get the prize, all our issues will be sorted out," he said.

Mohammed is said to have bought the winning ticket from Amma Lottery Agency in Hosangadi around 6.3 million Rupees (N32 million) after taxes, according to DNA India.

He disclosed that he doesn't play the lottery regularly and happened to buy this particular one under a lot of stress because he didn’t know what to do.

Mohammed revealed that apart from clearing his loans, he will use the remainder of the money to help the poor and needy.

Man steals N10k from girlfriend, wins N100m with it and returns her original cash to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had won N100m with the N10k he stole from his girlfriend and returned her original cash to her.

His girlfriend has vehemently rejected this proposition. She is demanding N40m apparently on the premise that the invested funds belonged to her.

The lady in question has threatened to leave the man should he not offer her the N40m from the money won from the betting adventure. The man is said to be in a dilemma as he doesn't want to lose his girl and is also not keen on parting with the N40m she is demanding.

Source: TUKO.co.ke