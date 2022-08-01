A mother of nine children was living in a broken mud home with no way or means of providing better living arrangements for her family

Collen Mashawana and his team stepped in to help the family and are now building them a home where they can be safe

People took to the comment section of Collen’s post to thank him and his team for their selfless kindness

Times are tough and one mother of nine was blessed beyond measure. The woman and her children were living in a decapitated mud house before the community stepped in to help.

While some of us complain when the power goes out of our internet buffers, there are others out there like this family who are just grateful to have a roof over their heads… even if it is crumbling.

Collen Mashawana and his team are building a home for a mother of nine who was living in a broken mud house. Image: Facebook / Collen Mashawana

Source: UGC

Facebook user Collen Mashawana, along with CMF and his foundation, the Mampeule Foundation, stepped in to give this family a liveable home.

“Upon witnessing the appalling circumstances faced by this family, we immediately moved the family to a temporary safe structure and committed to building them a home that can lift their spirits.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Collen explained that the mother and nine children lived in a broken-down mud house and were barely making ends meet. Relying on SASSA grants only, there was no way out for them.

Sharing pictures of the home they are building for the deserving family, Collen reminded people that this harsh reality is the life of some people and that we should be grateful for the things we have been blessed with.

People thank the kind man and team for their generosity

Bongan Pumlan Zondo Bongsta said:

“My leader Mr Mashawana and BI Phakathi you guys deserve the best ”

Patience Tshidi said:

“May the Lord bless the team even more ”

Gcina Nkomo said:

“May God bless you Mr Mashawana.”

Policewoman builds a house for a widow who lived in a mud house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kindhearted policewoman had built a house for a widow who lived in a mud house.

Prince Ozed who shared the wonderful development in a Facebook post on November 8, 2021, said the building project for the widow was kick-started on the 10th of October 2021.

According to him, the PPRO took interest in the poor widow's situation after an appeal post he made on Facebook and has come clean on her promise to build the woman a house.

While sharing photos of the completed house, he appreciated the policewoman for her kind gesture and revealed it has been handed over to the widow.

Source: Briefly.co.za