Just when he thought all hope was lost, a man was so happy to receive some much-needed help from a disabled stranger

The man needed assistance with his car that broke down on the road and he waited nearly an hour before finding someone willing to stop

Netizens were completely impressed by the story as many said the moving tale made them think about disability differently

A grateful man, Chabby Zee, has shared inspiring story of how he met a kind stranger, Barby, while going on a short trip.

Chabby faced some car trouble on the road and no one was willing to help as they all sped along with their cars while he tried to wave them down.

Fortunately, he was moved to the bones when Barby, a disabled man, went out of his way to make sure that he was fine. Chabby shared the heartwarming story of how the man stopped to help when others would not.

Disabled man helps stranger fix his car Photo Credit: Facebook / Chabby Zee

Source: Facebook

Netizens touched by man going the extra mile for stranger

According to Chabby Zee, he had a car breakdown, and no one would help him for half an hour. Zee said was filled with thanks and admiration when a man with one leg helped him with everything. He said:

" He took my one tire to get it fixed, paid for it and brought it back, put it back on, and insisted that I mustn't reimburse him. Mind you this man has one leg. He did everything himself without wanting my help."

The story completely moved netizens shared on Facebook, with some calling it a tear-jerker. Many commented that Barby's good deed had restored their faith in humanity. Some were even reminded that disability does not mean an inablitity to do things.

Mmaphuti Dikgomo commented:

"It shows that there are still good people in Mzansi. Let's learn from them."

Itumeleng Stuza Morakile commented:

"Each one, teach one.'

Thenji Thenj commented:

" What a tearjerker, tears of happiness. I'm so happy to hear of human goodness. "

Kim Rutgers commented:

"I must confess, looking at the picture before reading the story, I made up my own assumption. Ithought you were the one helping that man. How wrong of me. This is such a great teaching, in many ways.

Vincent Sihle Zikhali commented:

"We do have good citizens out there, Barby you are incredible."

Denise Appel commented:

"Wonderful.thank you Barby for your kindness& goodness. Great to reinforce our faith in humanity! "

Alton F Plaag commented:

"This is what we need in this country to restore our faith in humanity. I always say most south africans just wanna live in peace and harmony with each other. "

