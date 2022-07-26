A pretty lady has wowed many internet users with her impressive dance moves in a video on social media

In the clip, she is seen wearing an African outfit below her knees as she showed off the traditional dance

Members of the cyber community who watched the exciting footage hit the comment section to compliment her looks and moves

A pretty lady in a stunning dress designed with African fabric has turned heads with her exciting traditional dance moves.

In the short footage seen by Legit.ng on Black_beautifulclassy, the young lady began by strutting her confidence like a model before stopping to show off her dance moves.

Photos of pretty African lady. Credit: Black_beautifulclassy

Source: Facebook

The less than 30-second clip shows her vibing to a popular song by Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.

One thing about the lady that grabs attention is her striking natural and neat hair.

The lady's afro hair grabs attention

The video in which the lady flaunts her beauty - from her slender figure, legs, and hair has garnered attention. While some were blown away by her looks, others gushed over her dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

Many Facebook users found the video interesting as they quickly shared their thoughts on it in the comment section. See some of the comments below:

Mwenya Patricia Lengwe commented:

''I want the wig, Esther Banda.''

Saint Saint commented:

''I love the vibe in you.''

Jane Smith simply said:

''Beautiful.''

Source: YEN.com.gh