Security Guard Wins Car Worth N55 Million in Online Game, Says He Will Sell to Buy Mum House
- A joyful man won N55 million worth Porsche Cayman car and N14.7 million in an online competition
- The man named Ali Issa said he would sell the dream car he won to purchase a flat for his selfless mother
- The 22-year-old caring son added he would use some of the money to re-open his restaurant in Croydon
A lucky young man tried his luck in an online competition and won himself a luxurious "dream car."
After landing a brand new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 worth N55 million and N14.7 million, Ali Issa was overwhelmed by emotions.
House in Egypt
However, the 22-year-old said he planned to sell the machine to get his loving mother a house.
"I need to get money because I really need to help my mum as well. I really want to buy my mum a house because she lives in Sudan at the moment - I’m going to buy a house in Egypt, a flat for my mum there," the caring young man told MyLondon.News.
The security guard from Croydon, London, added that as he was helping his mother, he would gift himself a cheap car.
My life has changed
He would then use some of the money as capital for his business, which had shut down during the pandemic.
"I'd really been in a bad situation at this time. My life has changed in one week, you know what I mean," the entrepreneur recalled.
Ali said he had sold his old ride a fortnight before the big win as he had no money for his needs.
So excited
At his lowest, he met Christian Williams, the BOTB Dream Car Competition host, outside his door.
"I’m so excited when I see him at the door, because I know already I watch the video every week," said Ali, who enters every single round of the competition. "I didn’t even miss one week," he said.
It was his dream to own a Porsche, just like his cousin's, but he had to sacrifice it for his mother.
