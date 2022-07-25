A funnyman identified as Mkenya Isaak shared a hilarious video of himself wondering where his primary classmates went

Isaak noted that he has never met any of his former classmates be it in supermarkets, bus stages or even randomly in town

His biggest worry was whether the former mates still exist or not, whether they made it in life or otherwise

An online comedian identified as Mkenya Isaak has left fans in stitches with a video of himself wondering where his primary classmates are.

Mkenya Isaak tickles fans with hilarious clip. Photo: Mkenya Isaak.

Source: UGC

Isaak shared the funny clip on Facebook, urging his primary classmates to text him if they still exist.

The funnyman seemed to be uncertain whether the former classmates still exist.

According to him, he has not seen any of his former classmates for years.

"Because I don't remember meeting any of my primary schoolmates of late. It has been years. Are you really still existing in this world. Did you succeed or you are still struggling in life? Did you get employment or are you are still waiting for the government of Kenya to employ you?

Those ladies whom we studied with, did you get married or not yet? Because you are nowhere to be seen even if I go to supermarkets I don't see you. If I travel by public vehicle I don't see you. I can't even bump into you in these streets. Where did you go?" Isaak said in the hilarious clip.

Watch the full video:

Nigerian man goes in search of his primary school teacher

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a young man went out in search of his primary school teacher who taught him in primary six.

According to the man named Moshood, the search is coming some 27 years after he graduated from primary school.

Moshood said he was able to find his teacher named Mrs Emily Olowookere and that the woman remembered him. He said it was a sweet moment of re-union for him.

Moshood said he last saw the woman who taught him at Suleiman Barau Primary School, Suleja, in 1995, but she recognised him without difficulty.

