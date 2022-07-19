A video of an elderly lady playing a set has been circulating on social media and gaining a lot of traction

The entertaining clip was posted on Facebook and shows the woman fiddling with knobs and buttons on the deck before a tune starts to play

She is seen dancing enthusiastically along to the track, leaving many netizens amused and greatly entertained

You’re never too old to try new things. An old woman has proved this after she was seen doing her thing on the deejay decks with ease and cool composure.

The clip was shared by SA Music Downloads on Facebook and shows the old lady sporting some headphones and vintage shades as she begins her set. She is seen fiddling with knobs and buttons on the deck before a tune starts to play.

A vibrant gogo showed off her impressive DJ skills and Mzansi was amazed by her vibe. Image: SA Music Downloads/Facebook

Source: UGC

She is later seen dancing along to her music while sporting a cute smile. There is no doubt that this DJ was quite impressed with her work.

The cool video has over 26K views on Facebook and scores of netizens have shown the elderly entertainer some love.

Watch the video below

Facebook useers react

The nice video has attractead a number of comments from social media users many of whom praised her for her vibes. See some of the comments below:

Mindlo's Edition Pro commented:

“When apartheid blocked your dreams but your grandson is a DJ.”

KE Mjanana said:

“I'd actually attend her gig or her full set.”

Nthabiseng Mosakeng reacted:

“Bathathe Magogo!”

Mmapitso Liebenberg wrote:

“Life is what you make of it.”

Merlluh Ricco replied:

“I can feel the spirit.”

Source: Briefly.co.za