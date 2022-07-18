A Nigerian lady was so stunned after a thief invaded her apartment and made away with her generator engine

In a viral video, the lady was heard expressing her shock after the thief removed only the engine of the generator

The video has stirred massive reactions online as people share their experiences with thieves who invaded their houses

A video making the rounds online shows a lady in disbelief after a thief invaded her apartment.

Apparently, the lady left her generator in front of her house and a smart thief carted away with the engine of the generator.

In a video, the lady was seen lamenting over the aftermath of the theft. She expressed her shock over the fact that the wires and body of the generator were not touched. The thief only made away with the engine of the generator.

Lady laments as thief steals generator engine Photo Credit: @kingchima

A man identified as @kingchima on TikTok shared the video while noting that the thief has PhD in stealing.

TikTok users react to the video

@fod255 said:

"they stole 4 gen from me last month,they stole 2 ,I went to buy another one ,they still came back band stole it in less than 2 weeks."

@victoranajekwu stated:

"no be juju be that what kind of playing is this chai sorryooo... my sister see as people they think instead of channeling it into positive things ."

@nash6220 noted:

"Na engine set the person removed I know how to do it I’m a mechanic."

@queend574 commented:

"The Thief is an electrician engineer in Generator ."

@denicoala reacted:

"Imagine...but it would have taken less time to cut the chain than to dismantle the gen. That thief is good mehn."

@raskasal added:

"How they were able to do this unnoticed within short period is what baffles me. Sorry about the loss."

Source: Legit.ng