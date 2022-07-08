A GES teacher has indicated that she currently takes home a meagre GH₵600 GH₵600 (N31,066.83) monthly for her work

According to Ernestina, she has had to take loans in order to pay her rent and bills, which have eaten off her GH₵1,800 (N92,900.49) salary

Ernestina further explained that her only source of joy now is how the children make her laugh, coupled with the fact that she has a family

A young Ghanaian professional teacher called Ernestina has shared how she struggles to make ends meet although she works as a professional teacher with the Ghana Education Service.

In an interview with JoyNews, the young lady who is married with a child indicated that life is tough because she is able to make a disposable income of only GH₵600 (N31,066.83) every single month.

According to her, she has been compelled to take loans in order to meet the financial demands she has to carry, and that has left her with no option but to survive on the meagre income.

Ghanaian teacher speaking about struggles with money Photo credit: @joy997fm

Source: UGC

Ernestina explains what makes her happy

In the words of Ernestina who teaches about 300 students:

"It's funny how we do it but we manage. There is nothing you can do if you don't take a loan. So they deduct it monthly from your salary. Personally, I need to pay for my rent and my child's school fees."

The young lady, whose gross salary is GHc1,800 (N92,900.49), revealed that as of now, the only elements in her life that bring joy and fulfilment are her family and the children she teaches because they make her happy.

"They make funny gestures that make you laugh and forget about your problems. Apart from them, at least I have a family now and that is good," she suggested.

Watch the video below:

