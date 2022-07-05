A mayor of a small Mexican village called San Pedro Huamelula married an alligator that was wearing a wedding dress

Victor Hugo Sosa even sealed the matrimonial ceremony with a kiss as part of an age-old indigenous ritual to bring abundance to the village

The reptile is believed to be a deity representing Mother Earth and her marriage to the local leader symbolises the joining of humans with the divine

Thought you had heard and seen it all? Well, a Mexican mayor who married an alligator may just blow your mind. Reports revealed that Mayor, Victor Hugo Sosa of San Pedro Huamelula village married an alligator that was wearing a wedding dress and sealed their nuptials with a kiss.

It is said that the ceremony was part of an age-old indigenous ritual to bring abundance to the village in south-western Mexico.

A Mexican mayor married an alligator in a vibrant ceremony as part of an old age ritual for abundance. Image: Patson Victor Sikazwe Page - MIE/Facebook, Voice of America/Facebook

Source: UGC

The ritual marriage likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times among Oaxaca state's Chontal and Huave indigenous communities, like a prayer pleading for nature's bounty, the Voice of America reported.

The Daily Mail reported that the seven-year-old reptile, referred to as Little Princess, is believed to be a deity representing Mother Earth and her marriage to the local leader symbolises the joining of humans with the divine.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The reptile’s mouth had been tied shut, obviously to avoid unwanted snapping. Speaking on the ritual, Mayor Sosa said:

“We ask nature for enough rain, for enough food, that we have fish in the river.”

Images and videos from the colourful ceremony showed the attendees in good spirits as they danced to traditional music with many imploring the indigenous leader to kiss his new bride.

Bodybuilder weds doll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bodybuilder had tied the knot with a doll.

According to The Sun, the 'wedding' was official as it had a dozen excited guests who could not keep calm after watching Yuri's romantic first dance with his doll.

Legit.ng accessed a video from the event which was posted on Instagram and it showed how stunning Yuri looked in his smart black dinner suit and bow tie, with his 'bride' rocking a lacy white wedding gown.

Source: Briefly.co.za