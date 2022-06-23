The lady was descending stairs in the company of another lady when she stumbled and slammed on a cemented floor

In a video making the rounds, despite her accompanying partner's effort to prevent her from falling, the lady lost balance

The footage of the moment she lost her footing and fell has gained reactions from social media users

A lady in long heels stumbled and slammed on a cemented floor while descending stairs with another lady despite her accompanying partner's effort to prevent her from falling.

The neatly dressed lady was captured sporting a dress that showed her thighs and legs as she rocked the gold-designed heels with massive pumps.

She also sported long dark braids in the clip that shows her descending the stairs.

It is not clear if the two were talking, causing the lady to lose focus before she tripped and fell.

The widely circulated footage, seen by Legit.ng, has gathered the reactions of members of the online community.

Social media users react to the video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed the video below:

@Sydney_zac33 said:

''Ohh my love.''

@Goeofall asked:

''The friend really tried for laughing in her stomach?.''

