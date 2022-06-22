A video of a short black lady dancing with great energy has been doing the rounds on social media

In the footage, she is seen with two other female dancers as she breaks into sultry moves while wearing high heels

Not only did she win over cheers in the video, but also from entertained online users who showered her with love

A petite lady made a big impression on many netizens after video footage of her pulling some fire dance moves while sporting a pair of high heels went viral on social media.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Emoedagreat and shows the tiny lady standing in front of two other female dancers as she begins to do her thing.

A petite dancer stole the show with her impressive moves and fancy footwork. Image: Emoedagreat/Facebook

Source: UGC

The lady twists her ankles and body in slow motions and continues into an impressive sultry dance as her backup dances follow suit.

There is no denying that she stole the show as she moves with great attitude and skill, winning over the cheers from the captivated crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Scores of netizens also flocked in on the post to compliment the vibey queen on her skill and fancy footwork.

Social media users loved her showcase

Kayla Rodriguez remarked:

“I can't even do back flip without heels so get some!”

Ann Pza replied:

“I would have been twisting my ankles on those heels .”

Diana Howell reacted:

“I couldn't even walk in her heels!!!”

Mary Popnsz commented:

“Babyyyyyyyyyyy that slow-motion spin though .”

Ba Justin Mponda wrote:

“I just forgot that we had those two hotties behind because I concentrated on miss little. She nailed it.”

Small-sized lady dances with her man in a lovely video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a lovely video of a small-sized lady dancing as she enjoyed a beautiful time with her man.

The two jammed to Down Flat, a popular song by the Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvyn Brown.

In a video clip shared by Slayis_everywhere, the lady shows her dance moves as she performs her own version of the dance challenge that accompanied the song to promote it.

Source: Briefly.co.za