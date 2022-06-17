The taxi driver who returned N438k a passenger left in his vehicle has been employed at the Church of Pentecost General Headquarters in Accra, Ghana

Kwesi Ackon picked up a trader who left the amount in his car after he dropped her at her residence at Teshie on Easter Saturday

After returning the cash, he received several rewards from people, including over N1m from the Vice-President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Kwesi Ackon, the taxi driver who returned N438k a passenger left in his vehicle, is now an employee of the Church of Pentecost General Headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

The 36-year-old driver, who fellowships at the Onyeametease Assembly in the Kokomlemle District in the La area of the church, started work on Thursday, June 16.

Ackon has expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to God and the church for the job offer, Graphic Online reported.

He also thanked Ghanaians who donated various sums of money and items after news about his honesty gained traction on social media.

How it all happened

Kwesi Ackon picked a fishmonger from the Mallam Atta Market in Accra to her residence at Teshie on Easter Saturday. The trader left N438k in his car, but he returned the cash to her. The rare act of honesty quickly attracted attention online as many wanted to know more about Kwesi.

After the thoughtful gesture, the taxi driver received cash from several organisations and people, including more than N1m from Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

