Congratulatory messages are currently pouring in for a Nigerian lady who just got into the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship.

The lady whose name is Funmilola M. said she applied for the fellowship 4 times and failed before being accepted on the 5th attempt.

Funmilola was accepted on her 5th attempt. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Funmilola M.

Funmilola flies to USA

The lucky young lady has now flown to the US where she is currently studying alongside other fellows.

Narrating her inspirational story, Funmilola wrote:

"Mine has been a story of resilience, patience, commitment and perseverance. After applying five times from 2017 till date I got into the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship: a US Department of State-sponsored training for young leaders doing great things in Africa.

"I sam currently studying along with 24 African leaders from 17 African countries and it has been an amazing experience so far.

"No one ever promised the road was going to be easy so keep pushing until you breakthrough. I applied five times but this time I did one thing differently and it this increased my application chances.

"Sometimes we need more time to be prepared for what God is cooking for us. Half the time I have realised we want things done now and we want it now but until God says yes all we would have to be doing is preparing for it daily."

LinkedIn users react

Gabriel Ologunwa said:

"Wow!!! Well done. Greatness looks good on you."

Taiwo O. Sanya said:

"Congratulations. I celebrate you. Greater height."

Source: Legit.ng