A man identified as Joseph Mbi Ayukndang has celebrated his Dubai success on social media and narrated his grass to grace story

Joseph said he had arrived in Dubai with a friend in search of greener pastures only to find out that they had been scammed by an agent

While his friend gave up and returned to his African country, Joseph was resilient and determined to make it in Dubai

Joseph Mbi Ayukndang, a Cameroonian, has advised netizens never to give up on their dreams as he shared his success story on social media.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, June 8, Joseph narrated how he and a friend had gone to Dubai for a better living and would discover that they were victims of an employment scam.

Joseph chose not to give up. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Joseph Mbi Ayukndang

They were at a crossroad

Quite contrary to what they paid for and what was promised them by the agent, Joseph said they found out that there was no 'decent' job and world-class duplex waiting for them.

The two friends then struggled to get to Abu hail, a suburb in Dubai, and were shown a room with bunk beds and multiple persons as the available abode they could pay for.

Disappointed, his friend had taken a return flight back to their hometown, Cameroon. On why he decided to go back home, Joseph said the friend told him:

"Before going, he told me he didn't abandon all his fortune to come sleep in a room with multiple people."

Joseph didn't give up

Despite all the disappointments that stared him in the face, Joseph said he resolved not to go back to Cameroon like his friend.

"I told him, I couldn't afford making two mistakes at once.

"I had taken a step ahead, and I'd see the end.

"I got in and took the upper section of the bunk bed,'' Joseph wrote.

Joseph said things eventually got better for him in Dubai and that today, ''I sleep on a bed more comfortable than the one I used to have back home."

Social media reactions

Jerry Valdesotto said:

"That's the success formula. We should be willing to be UNCOMFORTABLE if we want the CHANGE. Your story had been told vividly to inspire others. Well done!"

Joseph Marcus said:

"You gave up on your home countr, that'swhy you left.. You are lucky to have a story to tell today. But many in far away lands do not. I guess your strategy worked. Kudos."

Ayo Mene Ejegi said:

"Hahahaha I gave up and that was the best decision of my life.

"Know what you want and don't be afraid to start over with what you're sure of.

"If you have a great mind, DON'T EVER SETTLE FOR LESS."

Mike Chamano said:

"Cool story. Be careful with recruiters from the middle east. Don't put yourself in a position where you will be exploited or your life be at risk."

