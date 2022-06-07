Lady Cries Out as Her Hands, Legs and Feet Gets Covered with Eczema 1 Week after Showing Off Engagement Ring
- A beautiful lady who recently got engaged to the love of her life has revealed her current condition
- According to the lady, she started noticing eczema flare on her hands, feet and legs just one week after engagement
- Sharing a video of the flare on her hands, the scared bride-to-be asked people to tell her what exactly is happening to her
A lady identified as Dorcas Asuming has disclosed her scary experience just one week after getting engaged to her man.
In a video which she shared via her tiktok account @d.asuming, the bride-to-be opened up about what has been happening to her.
She shared a video of eczema flare on her hands and revealed how it began to pop out just one week after she got engaged.
25-year-old lady writes WAEC, baggs 6 F9s vows to continue schooling, calls for advice on what to do
Eczema (atopic dermatitis) is caused by a combination of immune system activation, genetics, environmental triggers and stress.
According to her, the last time she had eczema was when she was still a 5-year-old girl. The flare has subsequently spread to her legs and feet.
Dorcas seeks for solution
The heartbroken bride-to-be expressed her concern over what has been happening to her. She appealed to people to tell her what is going on.
In her words:
"A week after I got engaged I got an eczema flare on my hands, feet and legs. The last time I had eczema I was 5. So what is the exact meaning of this?"
People react:
Angebae Bellaroma wrote:
"So no one is thinking she might just be just allergic to something that was used in the ring preparation ♀️♀️and not an attack ??"
Mssprisdia said:
"My dear this is spiritual a week after??? Uu better pray uu are going to get married eczema or not."
Leema Noor added:
"Honestly, it’s evil eye. Maybe you shared a photo of your beautiful ring on socials and someone saw it and definitely envied you."
Lovelytee 55 noted:
"This is why we need to keep some expects off our lives private!"
Angelatutu_ stated:
"God will bless you with such a beautiful marriage, everyone around you will be surprised! In Jesus name I pray ."
Source: Legit.ng