A beautiful lady who recently got engaged to the love of her life has revealed her current condition

According to the lady, she started noticing eczema flare on her hands, feet and legs just one week after engagement

Sharing a video of the flare on her hands, the scared bride-to-be asked people to tell her what exactly is happening to her

A lady identified as Dorcas Asuming has disclosed her scary experience just one week after getting engaged to her man.

In a video which she shared via her tiktok account @d.asuming, the bride-to-be opened up about what has been happening to her.

She shared a video of eczema flare on her hands and revealed how it began to pop out just one week after she got engaged.

Lady gets eczema on her hands one week after showing off engagement ring Photo Credit: @d.asuming

Source: UGC

Eczema (atopic dermatitis) is caused by a combination of immune system activation, genetics, environmental triggers and stress.

According to her, the last time she had eczema was when she was still a 5-year-old girl. The flare has subsequently spread to her legs and feet.

Dorcas seeks for solution

The heartbroken bride-to-be expressed her concern over what has been happening to her. She appealed to people to tell her what is going on.

In her words:

"A week after I got engaged I got an eczema flare on my hands, feet and legs. The last time I had eczema I was 5. So what is the exact meaning of this?"

People react:

Angebae Bellaroma wrote:

"So no one is thinking she might just be just allergic to something that was used in the ring preparation ‍♀️‍♀️and not an attack ??"

Mssprisdia said:

"My dear this is spiritual a week after??? Uu better pray uu are going to get married eczema or not."

Leema Noor added:

"Honestly, it’s evil eye. Maybe you shared a photo of your beautiful ring on socials and someone saw it and definitely envied you."

Lovelytee 55 noted:

"This is why we need to keep some expects off our lives private!"

Angelatutu_ stated:

"God will bless you with such a beautiful marriage, everyone around you will be surprised! In Jesus name I pray ."

