Two years after she made the first move, a bold beautiful lady is set to marry a man she met at a club

Biola shared an update on her engagement to the man on Twitter on Wednesday, June 1 and retweeted an old post that captured how they met

In the old tweet, she narrated how she was headed home after a nice time at a club when she saw a beautiful man walking out of the event

All things being equal, a pretty lady will walk down the aisle with a man she had met at a club two years ago after he recently engaged her.

The excited lady identified as Biola took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 1 to break the news with a picture of her man getting down on one knee to make the marriage proposal.

She had made the first move. Photo Credit: @callmebiiola

Source: Twitter

Biola made the first move

She retweeted an old tweet dated February 27, 2020 wherein she narrated how their relationship took off.

Biola said she had hopped in an Uber after a great night at a club when she saw a beautiful man walking out of the event.

The bold lady stated that she immediately started a conversation with him and afterwards put her number in his phone herself.

Biola said he would then text her 5 minutes after she gave him her number. Her tweets read:

"Ok well, after a great night at DLT I was just getting into my Uber, my Uber starts backing up then, I saw the beautiful man walking out of the event so I rolled down my window and say Heyy , he laughs and says Hey, I said I’m Biola what’s your name, he tell me his name...

"Then I said well .... I think you should take my number, where’s your phone. I put my number in his phone, my Uber drives off, he texts me 5 minutes later and that was it ‍♀️."

See her tweets below:

Social media reactions

@Mark_Rozay said:

"I rate this a lot, you saw what u wanted and took it, now you got the ring, well done excellent finish."

@Harri_obi said:

"Be like na like this I go meet the LOML. All the ones I dey chyke dey always move mad."

@almannwasalwah said:

"Lmaooo a shot was shot at me, but he missed so hard."

@ImJustJoking_ said:

"Congrats! This look just like the mansion from the God father. The one where they cut off the horses head and put it in his bed."

