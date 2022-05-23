A British mum is currently reeling in emotional pains after a Ukrainian lady she accommodated 'snatched' her husband and ran off with him

The woman identified as Lorna Garnett, 28 alleges that the Ukrainian refugee known as Sofiia Karkadym intentionally set her heart on her husband and took him

According to the story, Lorna's husband named Tony is now saying he wants to spend the rest of his life with Sofiia and they have since moved into a new place

A Ukrainian refugee identified as Sofiia has 'snatched' the husband of the woman who gave accommodation after she fled Russia's war on Ukraine.

The wife Lorna Garnett, 28 whose husband, Tony was snatched has cried out in bitterness, saying the Ukrainian lady set her eyes on her husband from day one.

Lona alleges that Sofiia took her man.

Source: UGC

They have moved in together

Reports The Sun UK, have it that Tony and Sofiia, his newfound love have moved out of the house and are now together in another house.

This event is coming just 10 days after Sofiia was let into the house and distraught Lorna said she had her reservations initially.

Lorna lamented:

“I had my reservations at first about ­taking a refugee into our home — who wouldn’t? We were bringing a stranger into our house to live with us. That’s a major decision to take and though I was unsure, he wanted to do it.

"The situation in Ukraine is terrifying for ordinary people so I decided it was the right thing to do to put a roof over someone’s head and help them when they were in desperate need. And this is how Sofiia repaid me for giving her a home."

On his part, Tony confessed to having fallen in love with Sorfiia. He said:

“We’re sorry for the pain we’ve caused but I’ve discovered a connection with Sofiia like I’ve never had before.

“I just wanted to do the right thing and she just happened to be the first person to get in touch after I joined Facebook groups for people willing to house refugees.

“We clicked right from the start — it was something neither of us could stop.”

