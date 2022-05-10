A picture of the medications prescription given to a sick boy has got many talking on social media

A Nigerian medical doctor who shared the paper with the poorly written prescription described it as a shame

Nigerians have shared their thoughts on the issue as they wondered why many doctors are in the habit of giving prescriptions in had handwriting

Nigerians have reacted to a picture showing the way a doctor gave a sick boy prescription.

@firstdoctorr who shared the photo on social media platform Twitter expressed disappointment at the handwriting, stating that it was given to an unwell 9-year-old boy.

He said the physician made the prescription in Mubi, Adamawa and thought it shameful.

He wrote:

"This so-called prescription was written by someone in Mubi, Adamawa, Nigeria, for a sick 9-year-old boy. What a shame!"

The tweet sparked a conversation on the platform as netizens decried the trend among doctors to make prescriptions in bad handwritings.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@kb_vibezsz said:

"I asked a pharmacy attendant if she's sure it's what the doctor wrote for me that she gave me.. She Hissed, I quickly changed it for her that am i supposed to just take anything you give me when you're aware clearly that i can't read the prescription.."

@RemainAudacious said:

"But, do Doctors purposely do this bad hand writing thing or what? Why is it that most Doctors don't write clearly. Don't they know it can be detrimental to patients? We've heard of other drugs been given to patients because of bad hand writing. It's something we need to talk abt."

@stefnyzille said:

"When a doctor writes a prescription for me, I make sure he reads out exactly what he wrote. When I go to the pharmacy, I'm sure that the drugs I'm getting are what the doctor prescribed. It doesn't make sense that they think it's ok to write what patients can't read."

@Kingso_ said:

"I wrk in one of the federal hospital as a med Lab scientist here.

"Sometimes wen doctor's send patient to come to the lab to carry some diagnostic test.

"To read the clinical diagnosis is something else.

"U can never see the handwriting at all.

"Menh dis is not nice at all."

