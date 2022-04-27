A young man has stirred massive reactions online as he honoured the memory of his late wife by visiting her grave

Opening a bottle of wine and pouring almost everything on her grave, the man revealed he missed his wife so much

Many people took to his comment section to commiserate with him as some said they are going through the same pain

A young man who lost his wife to the cold hands of death made an emotional video to honour her memory.

In a TikTok video, the young man popped a wine bottle on her grave and poured himself a glass as he rained the remaining content on her grave.

The man said that he misses his late wide really much. Photo source: TikTok/@Miikarabelo990

I married my best friend

In a part of the video that had the lady's picture, the man said that he really missed his wife, adding that he married his best friend.

The widower played Lefu Le Bohloko by Tahleho Nkalai, which was their favourite song when she was alive.

Social media reactions

TeboNgo said:

"This lady was truly loved, even in death, she's still a queen."

Ramohlola Lethabo Ta said:

"She will respond and she will give you someone who will take care of you as she wished to."

gingerkzn aid:

"I've seen alot on tiktok but this right here brought tears to my eyes.. he still has so much love for her while @rest I can jst imagine .. respect."

user2372369710620 said:

"Atleast u can go to her grave.Mine I can't even reach it,its far and family politics.I console myself coz I see him through our kids."

Luckynattydreads said:

"Yoh I'm going though this right now. I miss her so much."

